An investigation is under way after the deaths of a man and woman in Cumbria in a suspected carbon monoxide incident.

Officers and paramedics were called to a property in High Seaton, near Workington, on Sunday, where 67-year-old William Reid was pronounced dead.

Katherine Workman, 70, was taken to the West Cumberland Hospital, where she has since died, Cumbria Police said.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue said crews had responded to an incident involving a carbon monoxide alarm at the property.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.