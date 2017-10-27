Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Controlled explosion will take place "during daylight hours and may be audible off-site," Sellafield Ltd said

Bomb disposal experts are continuing controlled explosions of chemicals at the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant.

It follows a routine audit of chemicals stored in a laboratory.

The Army's explosive ordnance disposal team have been on-site since last weekend dealing with a canisters of solvents present since 1992.

Sellafield Ltd said there were concerns they could become hazardous if exposed to oxygen.

A spokeswoman said the solvents are "widely used in industry" but "extreme caution" is being exercised.

The disposal will continue over the weekend with the site operating as normal with the exception of the laboratory.