A teenage girl is in a critical condition in intensive care after she was taken ill following a house party.

The 16-year-old attended a party in Holbeck Park Avenue in Barrow, Cumbria, on Saturday night, and was taken to hospital early on Sunday.

Cumbria Police said the force needed to urgently speak to at least 13 other people who were at the party.

Sgt Mike Wallace said it "would not be amiss to consider the possibility of drug and alcohol consumption".