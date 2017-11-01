Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Peter Morrison has pleaded guilty to careless driving

A driver was messaging a Nottingham Forest striker shortly before he struck and killed a highway worker on the M6, a jury has heard.

Peter Morrison, 37, denies causing death by dangerous driving but has pleaded guilty to careless driving.

Adam Gibb died and Paul Holroyd was seriously injured in the crash near Tebay, Cumbria, in February 2016.

Carlisle Crown Court heard details of messages sent and received by the 37-year-old from Worsley, Salford.

While driving southbound in his Mercedes 4X4, the football agent was in contact with a "number of people" including his wife, business colleagues and several footballers.

The final WhatsApp message Mr Morrison sent was to Nottingham Forest striker Zach Clough.

Image caption Mr Gibb's family said he was a "fantastic dad and a wonderful husband"

Minutes earlier, he had asked Mr Clough: "Do you have a vid of the goal?"

Mr Clough messaged: "Not saved on my phone, no."

The player followed up: "Have you seen it?"

Mr Morrison replied "yes" before sending a internet link to the player 96 seconds before he ploughed into the two workers who were on the hard shoulder, clearing up after an earlier collision.

Mr Gibb, from Penrith, died at the scene and Mr Holroyd, of Kirkby Stephen, was left "permanently paralysed from the chest down".

The court also heard that Mr Morrison later told police he had lost control of his vehicle and it "just felt like I was on ice".

The trial continues.