Image copyright Google Image caption The supermarket in Whitehaven had to be evacuated

A supermarket was evacuated because of an object which turned out to be piece of a security firm's training kit.

The "misplaced training device" was found on Bransty Road in Whitehaven, Cumbria at about 16:00 GMT, police said.

A cordon was put up and the nearby Tesco was evacuated as a precaution, a Cumbria police spokesperson said.

The force investigating how the kit was left on the road and is liaising with the Security Industry Authority.

The cordon has been lifted and New Road has reopened.