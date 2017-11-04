Image copyright Google Image caption Black Combe parkun is named after a nearby hill which can be seen from HMP Haverigg

A prison has become the first in the country to host a weekly parkrun.

Inmates and staff at HMP Haverigg in Cumbria took part in the first run on Saturday morning.

Parkrun UK said there are more than 670 of the 5km and 2km runs held every Saturday but this is the first time it has been held in a prison.

The run at HMP Haverigg has been called the Black Combe parkrun after a nearby hill which can be seen from the Category C prison.

Parkrun UK said six other prisons have expressed an interest in holding parkruns in the future.

Shane Spencer, a PE supervising officer who set up the run, said: "A prison survey revealed that prisoners wanted to add an open air run to their usual weights routine, so the prospect of starting a parkrun in our prison seemed like an exciting opportunity to deliver something unique to both prisoners and staff."