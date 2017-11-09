Image copyright PA Image caption Unite members represent about 1,100 workers at the site which employs 10,000 people

Another strike date at the Sellafield site in Cumbria has been announced, with the warning there may be more in the run-up to Christmas.

Members of the Unite union are taking action on 22 November in protest against what they describe as a "derisory" pay rise of 1.5%.

It follows a 24-hour walk-out at the nuclear reprocessing plant on Tuesday.

Sellafield Ltd said safety and security at the site would be a priority during any industrial action.

Regional officer Graham Williams said: "Our members are highly skilled professionals who have greatly contributed to making large savings at Sellafield and they have been repaid by a derisory pay offer lagging way behind the rising level of inflation."

A spokesman for Sellafield Ltd said: "The safety and security of the Sellafield site are our priorities during any industrial action.

"As always, we will work with other agencies to try to minimise disruption for the public."

Unite members represent about 1,100 workers at the site which employs 10,000 people.

About 3,000 members of the GMB union staged a 24-hour strike in September as part of the same pay dispute.