Four boys on trial for gang-raping girl
- 13 November 2017
- From the section Cumbria
Four boys accused of gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in a Workington field have gone on trial.
Prosecutors at Carlisle Crown Court said the boys, all under 16, raped the girl as a pack and were sometimes arguing over whose turn it was.
Tim Evans, prosecuting, said the girl was attacked "in the mud in a field" less than an hour after meeting the four "strangers".
The four defendants each deny three charges.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.