Four boys on trial for gang-raping girl

Four boys accused of gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in a Workington field have gone on trial.

Prosecutors at Carlisle Crown Court said the boys, all under 16, raped the girl as a pack and were sometimes arguing over whose turn it was.

Tim Evans, prosecuting, said the girl was attacked "in the mud in a field" less than an hour after meeting the four "strangers".

The four defendants each deny three charges.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.