Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Jacqueline Fairclough was Maude White's designated carer

A woman has been jailed for killing her 91-year-old grandmother, who was found dead at a Cumbria caravan park.

Maude White was discovered in "filthy" conditions at Wyndham Hall Caravan Park at Cockermouth on 27 May last year.

Jacqueline Fairclough, 43, who was Mrs White's designated carer, earlier denied manslaughter, but changed her plea at Carlisle Crown Court.

Fairclough was jailed for three years, after the court heard Mrs White had been found covered in bed sores.

'Terrible pain'

In February she had denied killing Mrs White, but she changed her plea to manslaughter as a result of gross negligence.

Prosecutors said Fairclough, also of Wyndham Hall Park. had failed in her duty of care and did not seek medical attention for her grandmother, who it was said died in "terrible pain."

In an impact statement, Mrs White's son George said he "thought about what happened every day" and was angry his mother was subject to so much suffering and pain.

The Crown offered no evidence against Jacqueline Fairclough's father, Peter, who had also been charged with manslaughter.