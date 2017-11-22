Image copyright Getty Images Image caption GMB members have already staged industrial action in the row over pay

Workers at the Sellafield nuclear site are to stage a fresh strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB union will walk out for 24 hours from 06:00 GMT on 29 November in a continued protest over an imposed 1.5% wage rise.

The union said 3,000 workers will be involved - the second strike by its members since the row flared.

Sellafield Ltd has said safety and security at the site would be a priority during any industrial action.

The GMB said it has given the company an assurance that minimum safety manning levels will be maintained throughout the strike and emergency arrangements will be in place.

Talks were held last week but they failed to break the deadlock.

Chris Jukes, GMB senior organiser, said: "Our members do not want to strike again but Sellafield seem incapable of delivering what is discussed in talks.

"GMB members are seeking a decent pay increase that makes up for some of the ground they have lost over recent years, when pay rises have failed as a whole to keep up with inflation."

The Unite union is also in dispute with Sellafield over pay with hundreds of workers taking industrial action.

The organisation said a skeleton staff will work to ensure the site remains safe.