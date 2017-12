Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption The driver had apparently taken the tractor into the city centre to try to buy pizza

A tractor driver hungry for pizza has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving in a city centre.

Cumbria Police officers were confronted with the unusual sight of a large, green tractor parked in The Crescent, Carlisle, in the early hours.

Officers tracked the driver down who had driven the vehicle into the city because he fancied a pizza.

The force tweeted a picture of the tractor , which has been re-tweeted dozens of times.