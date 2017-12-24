Image copyright Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Image caption The new centre is expected to be complete by the end of 2019

Work is to begin on a £12m primary care centre on the site of a former school in Cumbria.

Built on the site of Alfred Barrow School in Duke Street, it will replace "old, inefficient" facilities.

A number of services, including three GP practices, a response base for the North West Ambulance Service and a pharmacy, will operate from the centre.

Barrow GP Geoff Jolliffe said he was thrilled to be creating a "much better" service for the community.

Work will begin in the new year and the centre is due to open in 2019.

The secondary school closed in 2009 and became part of Furness Academy.