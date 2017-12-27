Image copyright Google Image caption Marco Martins is due to appear before magistrates in Carlisle

A second man has been charged after a woman was raped in Carlisle city centre on Christmas Eve.

Marco Martins, 31, from Carlisle, is due to appear before magistrates later charged with kidnap and sexual assault.

Kabir Hussain, 40, from Dod Street in Tower Hamlets, London, was remanded at North Cumbria Magistrates' Court on Boxing Day having been charged with three counts of rape.

Two other men arrested on suspicion of rape have been released on police bail.

Cumbria Police thanked the public for their "significant response" to an appeal for information.