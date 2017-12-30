Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A66 at Crackenthorpe

A man has died after his vehicle collided with a lorry.

He had been driving a Nissan car on the A66 at Crackenthorpe, Cumbria, at about 17:50 GMT on Friday when it happened.

The 28-year-old, from the Scottish Borders, was taken to Cumberland Infirmary but died from his injuries.

The 34-year-old driving the Mercedes HGV was not hurt. The road was closed for more than six hours for forensic collision investigations, Cumbria Police said.

Officers would like to talk to anyone who stopped at the scene, especially the driver of a grey VW Golf and particularly those travelling westbound towards Penrith.