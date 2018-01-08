Image copyright Google Image caption The trial is due to last two weeks

Four schoolboys "gang-raped" a 15-year-old girl in a "brutal sex attack" in a field, a court has heard.

The four, all under 16, claim their sexual activity with the girl was "with her full and complete consent".

They are on trial at Carlisle Crown Court having denied two charges of rape and a third sexual assault offence.

The boys were said to be total strangers to the girl before the alleged attack on 3 January 2017.

Prosecutor Tim Evans said the boys, all from West Cumbria, met the girl at about 18:30 in Workington.

At about 19:15, three of the four were seen on CCTV "literally fleeing" the scene of the "brutal sex attack", he said.

Mr Evans said a "pack mentality" had taken over the boys with them "taking it in turns to rape" her.

The trial, which is due to last about a fortnight, continues.