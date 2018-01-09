Image copyright Google Image caption Carlisle Crown Court heard the defendants denied attacking the girl

A 15-year-old girl described how a group of boys "took 50-second turns" at raping her in a field in Cumbria.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police she did not consent to the sex and "wanted it to stop", Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The four boys, who also cannot be named, deny raping the teenager in Workington on 3 January 2017.

The defendants, who are all under 16, said she gave "full and complete consent".

An interview the girl gave to police after the alleged attack was shown to the court.

'This seriously hurts'

In the video, she said each boy had raped and sexually assaulted her once and "at least three of them" then raped her a second time.

She said: "They just all kept taking like 50-second turns, [because] I remember one of them saying 'we can't just keeping 50-second turns, we've got to go all out'.

"I was thinking 'this seriously hurts'. And I wanted it to stop."

The officer asked: "Would you have consented to any of these sexual acts?" The girl replied "no".

The boys said the sexual activity happened with permission from the girl, who had drunk two cans of cider earlier that evening.

Jurors were told it was the second time the boys have been on trial for the rape. The first court case ended when the judge became ill.

The trial continues.