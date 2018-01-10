Image copyright Google Image caption Carlisle Crown Court heard the defendants denied attacking the girl

A 15-year-old girl was found "screaming and crying" in a muddy Cumbrian field after being raped by four schoolboys, a court has heard.

The teenager, who cannot be named, claims she was attacked by the group in Workington on 3 January 2017.

Carlisle Crown Court was told friends of the girl found her shaking, weeping and in distress shortly after the alleged rape.

The boys, who are all under 16, said she gave "full and complete consent".

In an interview given to police and played to the court, one friend said the girl was "a mess".

'Could not talk'

She said: "She hugged me and started crying. She was shaking and she could not talk at that point."

Earlier, the 15-year-old described - in a video of an interview she gave to police - how the group "took 50-second turns" at raping her.

The teenager told police she did not consent to the sex and "wanted it to stop", the court heard.

In the video, she said each boy had raped and sexually assaulted her once and "at least three of them" then raped her a second time.

The boys, who also cannot be named, said the sexual activity happened with permission from the girl, who had drunk two cans of cider earlier that evening.

The trial continues.