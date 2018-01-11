Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Kaylam Megson turned violent after seeing "sexually explicit" messages

A man who attacked his friend with a hammer after discovering he was in a sexual relationship with his mother has been jailed for two years.

Kaylam Megson became angry after finding "explicit" messages when he borrowed his mother's phone, Carlisle Crown Court was told.

The 21-year-old, from Kendal, struck his friend in once the head, and then twice in the ribs with a hammer.

He had previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was told he had been drinking at the time of the attack in October, which left his victim with a partially collapsed lung.

Recorder Julie Clemitson said: "This sort of injury and hitting somebody with a hammer in this way could have been so much worse."