Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption William Richardson died at Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle the day after being stabbed

A man who stabbed an award-winning boxer to death in a street has been jailed for life.

William Richardson, 34, was ambushed by Seam Morrin, 33, in Maryport, Cumbria, last August, after the pair had been involved in an earlier argument.

Mr Richardson was stabbed in the neck, face and body by Morrin, who lay in wait near the town's Labour Club.

At Carlisle Crown Court, Morrin, who had denied murder, was told he must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

The family of Mr Richardson, who lived in Maryport, said Morrin must now "bear his burden of guilt".

Morrin, of Nelson Street, Maryport, had claimed self defence, but the jury took less than two hours to return a verdict of guilty.

Mr Richardson, a bricklayer, who was a father and stepfather, had won several awards for boxing, including a Northern Area title belt as a semi-professional.

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Morrin had denied murder

After the hearing, Det Supt Vicki Ellis said: "Morrin carried out a brutal and premeditated attack, in the darkness, against a man who was not given any opportunity to defend himself.

"A short time before the attack, Morrin had argued with Mr Richardson and another male, the type of disagreement which happens outside pubs and clubs in every town and city .

"After being chased off and instead of letting things be, Morrin made the decision to return to the scene armed with a knife and, as is so often the case with knife assaults, the injuries he inflicted proved fatal."

In a statement, Mr Richardson's family said: "We have been through the worst time imaginable since 8 August last year, but the anguish and devastation we have felt is nothing compared to the suffering that William endured that terrible night.

"Sean Morrin must bear his burden of guilt, but we have to bear the heavy burden of the loss of our beloved boy William."