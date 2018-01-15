Image copyright Family photo Image caption Poppi Worthington was blue and not breathing when she was taken to hospital

A coroner is due to deliver his conclusion into the 2012 death of toddler Poppi Worthington.

Senior coroner for Cumbria David Roberts has heard conflicting evidence about whether the 13-month-old was sexually assaulted at her Barrow home.

In 2016, a family court judge said her father Paul Worthington "probably" sexually abused Poppi before her death.

Mr Roberts is expected to take at least three hours to deliver his finding at County Hall in Kendal from noon.

During the three-week inquest, Mr Roberts heard conflicting evidence from experts about whether the Poppi was molested before her death.

Giving evidence, Mr Worthington refused to answer 252 questions, citing rules protecting witnesses from incriminating themselves.

However, Mr Roberts said Mr Worthington should not be criticised for exercising his rights.

This is the second inquest into the death - the first in 2014 lasted less than eight minutes and concluded the cause of Poppi's death was "unascertained".

No-one has been prosecuted in connection with Poppi's death.