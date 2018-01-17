Image copyright Family photo Image caption Poppi Worthington was blue and not breathing when she was taken to hospital

Prosecutors are considering the findings of a fresh inquest into the death of toddler Poppi Worthington after the coroner ruled was she sexually assaulted by her father.

David Roberts concluded on the balance of probabilities that Poppi was abused before she died on 12 December 2012.

Her father, Paul Worthington, denies the accusation.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it would look carefully at the judgement along with Cumbria Police.

Mr Roberts, senior coroner for Cumbria, ruled, in a third court judgment on the case, that the 13-month-old died from asphyxia following the assault at her home in in Barrow-in-Furness.

He said she died because her ability to breathe was compromised as a result of "an unsafe sleeping environment."

During a three-week inquest at Kendal Coroner's Court, Poppi's father declined to answer 252 questions relating to the circumstances surrounding her death.

However, Mr Worthington did tell the hearing he had gone to get Poppi a fresh nappy and a few minutes later he reached over and found her limp.

The toddler was pronounced dead at Furness General Hospital shortly after.

Image caption Paul Worthington denies abusing his daughter and has faced no charges

A spokesman for the CPS said: "We have received a copy of the coroner's decision and will now consider this carefully in liaison with Cumbria Constabulary."

Poppi's mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has called for prosecutors to re-examine the case following Monday's ruling, which mirrored two fact-finding judgments by a High Court family judge in 2014 and 2016 that Mr Worthington abused his daughter shortly before her death.

Mr Worthington, 50, has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any offence.