Image copyright PA Image caption The GMB has said the two sides are "not miles apart" but have called for further negotiations

Firefighters at the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing site are staging a fresh 12-hour strike in an ongoing dispute over pay.

About 60 members of the GMB union walked out at 06:00 GMT following similar bouts of industrial action earlier this month and last year.

Sellafield said "full emergency safety cover" was in place.

The dispute started last summer, with the union rejecting an offer it said was worth £4.30 a week per worker.

GMB official Chris Jukes said: "We acknowledge Sellafield made a new offer in December, including an allowance related to security and terrorism, but it falls short of expectations and view expressed in negotiations."

A Sellafield Ltd spokesman said: "As always, we will work with other agencies to try to minimise disruption for the public."