A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a house in Cumbria.

The 41-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was discovered by paramedics in Broad Close, Barrow-in-Furness, early on Sunday.

Cumbria Police said a 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs.

A force spokesman said she was later released while investigations into the death continue.