Woman arrested after man found dead at house in Barrow
- 22 January 2018
A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a house in Cumbria.
The 41-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was discovered by paramedics in Broad Close, Barrow-in-Furness, early on Sunday.
Cumbria Police said a 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs.
A force spokesman said she was later released while investigations into the death continue.