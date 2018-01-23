Cumbria

Workington rape trial: Gang acquitted of attacking girl in field

  • 23 January 2018
Carlisle Crown Court Image copyright Google
Image caption Carlisle Crown Court heard the four defendants denied attacking the girl

Four boys have been cleared of raping a schoolgirl.

The defendants, all under the age of 16, had denied two counts of raping the 15-year-old in a field in Workington, Cumbria, on 3 January 2017.

The four went on trial at Carlisle Crown Court but the case was halted after the judge became ill.

Following a new trial this month, all four were found not guilty of rape. They were all also acquitted of a further charge of sexual assault.

During cross-examination, one of the boys repeatedly denied a prosecution claim the four discussed a cover story to get away with what they had done.

In a video, the girl told the hearing the boys had each raped and sexually assaulted her once and "at least three of them" then raped her a second time.

The boys said the sexual activity with the girl, who had drunk two cans of cider earlier in the evening, was consensual and she had approached them.

