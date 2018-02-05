Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ethan Stables denied preparing an act of terrorism and threats to kill

A white supremacist who plotted a machete attack on people at a gay pride event has been convicted of a terror offence.

Ethan Stables, 20, denied planning to attack the LGBT event at the New Empire pub in Barrow, Cumbria, in June 2017.

He claimed he posted comments on Facebook to impress far-right friends and was "ashamed" as he was bisexual.

Stables was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of preparing an act of terrorism and threats to kill.

The court heard Stables was planning to use an axe and machete during the attack, but the plan was foiled after he told people about it on Facebook.

'Lonely and inadequate'

Officers received a tip-off from a member of a far right group, where he posted a message saying he was "going to war" and planned to "slaughter".

Armed police swooped on him as he walked towards the pub just before the event.

Stables made a series of chilling Google searches including "I want to go on a killing spree", the court was told.

The right-wing extremist had a swastika hanging on his bedroom wall and bought a new Nazi armband after his was taken by police when he was arrested.

He was described by his barrister as "lonely and inadequate".

Stables showed no reaction as the verdicts were returned and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday.