Image copyright Google Image caption The men will face trial at Carlisle Crown Court in November

Six former staff members at a Cumbrian school have denied historical allegations of assault and cruelty.

The incidents are said to have occurred at Witherslack School in Grange-over-Sands between January 1973 and May 1982.

The men all pleaded not guilty at Carlisle Crown Court and were granted bail.

The trial, due to last about five weeks, will begin on 19 November.

Roger Whitehouse, 77, of Butterflowers Caravan Park in Haverigg denied two charges of actual bodily harm and two charges of child cruelty.

Alec Greening, 68, of Dalton in Burton, Carnforth, denied child cruelty and actual bodily harm.

Andrew Elliot, 67, of Main Street in Greatford, Stamford, Lincolnshire; Michael Lynch, 71, of Kirkhead Road in Grange-over-Sands; Anthony Maxwell, 71, of Liquorstane in Falkland, Cupar, Fife; and Glyn Waterhouse, 61, of Stainton, near Kendal, all pleaded not guilty to charges of actual bodily harm.