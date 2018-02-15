Cumbria

PB Sports Carlisle attack: Charge over man 'set on fire'

  • 15 February 2018
Attack scene
Image caption Police cordoned off part of Wigton Road while they inspected the crime scene

A man accused of setting a 50-year-old on fire inside a shop has been charged with attempted murder.

The victim suffered burns to his legs at bodybuilding shop PB Sports on Wigton Road, Carlisle, shortly before 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.

He used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on his body, a witness told the BBC.

Frank Robertson, 60, of Stainton, near Penrith, is due to appear at Carlisle Magistrates' Court later.

