PB Sports Carlisle attack: Charge over man 'set on fire'
- 15 February 2018
A man accused of setting a 50-year-old on fire inside a shop has been charged with attempted murder.
The victim suffered burns to his legs at bodybuilding shop PB Sports on Wigton Road, Carlisle, shortly before 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
He used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on his body, a witness told the BBC.
Frank Robertson, 60, of Stainton, near Penrith, is due to appear at Carlisle Magistrates' Court later.