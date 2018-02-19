A man has denied raping and sexual assaulting two women.

Lee Savage, 25, of Skiddaw View, Penrith, Cumbria, pleaded not guilty at Carlisle Crown Court to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and a physical assault against one woman.

He also denied two charges of rape relating to a second woman, six sexual assaults and false imprisonment.

The case was scheduled for trial on 18 June and Mr Savage was remanded in custody.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in the Penrith area between January 2015 and January this year.