One of the country's last remaining family-owned independent newspaper groups is set to be sold to American-owned media giant Newsquest.

Carlisle-based CN Group, which employs 324 people and has titles in Cumbria, Northumberland and Scotland, said the move would ensure its future.

A member of the Burgess family has run the company for four generations.

Current chairman Robin Burgess said the sale was "the end of an era" adding it was "tinged with sadness".

The firm publishes Cumbria's two evening newspapers, the Carlisle News and Star and The Mail, based in Barrow, and the Cumberland News and other weeklies in Whitehaven and Workington.

It also has titles in Lanarkshire and the Scottish Borders.

Digital challenges

Newsquest, which is owned by US-based publisher Gannett, boasts a portfolio of more than 165 news brands and more than 40 magazines published in print and online.

The sale is due to be completed next month.

Mr Burgess said: "A member of my family has run this company for the past four generations so this sale is the end of an era and is tinged with sadness.

"However, our ability to prosper as a medium-sized independent group, in light of digital and social media developments, has become increasingly difficult and it is clear that the challenges will only get harder.

"Faced with these and other issues, we came to the conclusion that a sale of the publishing business is the best way forward for all our stakeholders.

"We are confident that under new ownership the group's titles and sites will continue to serve their communities as they have in the past."

Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker said: "We look forward to the opportunity of working with the CN Group, its staff and the community it represents in building on their great local brands and publishing expertise, and helping them forge a strong future."