Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Michelle Skeer, the force's deputy, has been acting chief constable while the present one was on sick leave

Cumbria's acting chief constable has been appointed to the role permanently, it has been announced.

Michelle Skeer will take over from Jerry Graham who has been on sick leave, and who announced his retirement in December.

Ms Skeer was deputy chief constable during the force's investigation into the death of Poppi Worthington in 2012.

She said she was "highly honoured" to take on the role, confirmed by the police and crime commissioner (PCC).

Ms Skeer joined the force in 1990 and was gold commander during the devastating floods of 2009 and 2015, co-ordinating the multi-agency response.

The first woman to hold the top job in Cumbria, she is currently national lead for the management of sexual and violent offenders.

Cumbria's PCC, Peter McCall said her appointment followed an "extremely tough selection process".

Ms Skeer said: "I am greatly honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Cumbria Constabulary, my home force, as chief constable.

"I am proud of all the officers and staff, and I am confident and optimistic that with their dedication, hard work and support we will meet the future challenges that the constabulary will face."