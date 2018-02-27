Image copyright Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Conditions on the fell were described as "challenging", with compacted snow and ice and low temperatures

A walker rescued after a fall on England's highest mountain died on the way to hospital, it has emerged.

He sustained multiple injuries when he slid a considerable distance down a steep snow slope on the flanks of Scafell Pike on Sunday.

Wasdale Mountain Rescue volunteers spent eight hours recovering him in conditions described as challenging.

First aid was performed at the scene, but he did not survive the helicopter transfer to hospital in Newcastle.

A team spokesman offered thanks to the three mountaineers who found the injured man, raised the alarm and kept him warm until volunteers arrived.

He said it was the team's fourth rescue over the weekend, all of which were snow or ice-related.