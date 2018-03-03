Image copyright LDSMRA Image caption Mountain rescue Volunteers say conditions have been dangerous

Warnings remain in place for motorists across much of Cumbria as the county battles closed roads and cancelled rail services due to snow and ice.

A yellow warning for ice is in place for the county until Sunday, with forecasters warning a return to normal will take several days.

Mountain rescue teams are co-ordinating snow-clearing operations with Cumbria Police and the county council.

Many roads remain closed and there are no trains to Scotland from Carlisle.

The Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said volunteers had been working hard to get to stranded motorists and help get supplies to rural communities.

Image copyright LDSMRA Image caption Crews have been trying to get to some communities that have been cut off for days

More than 100 people were rescued after dozens of vehicles became stranded near Brampton.

Mountain rescue team spokesman Richard Warren said volunteers were doing all they could in "dangerous conditions".

Cumbria County Council said it had 11 gritters and ploughs working to unblock snow-clogged roads in the Croglin, Renwick, Kirkoswald, Cumrew, Newbiggin areas, where some communities have been cut off for four days.

A spokesman said: "We're slowly progressing due to the sheer volume of snow caused by the drifts.

"But, we are hopeful of clearing affected areas by the end of Saturday."

Image copyright LDSMRA Image caption Some roads in the south of the county have been closed for four days

Virgin West Coast said it was unable to operate any trains to Scotland from Carlisle. Services to Leeds have also been affected.

Problems on the trains have been compounded by a 24-hour strike by members of the RMT union who work for Northern.

The company said it was only able to operate about 50% of services on Saturday, with many of those subject to delay or cancellation because of the bad weather.

More than 8,000 properties across Cumbria were without electricity for a time after problems with overhead power lines.

Electricity North West said it had restored power to most, with about 250 homes still affected.