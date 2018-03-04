Image caption The trust says it hopes to contain the outbreak

Health chiefs in Cumbria have again suspended visiting at one of the county's largest hospitals following a norovirus outbreak.

Restrictions have been put in place at Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary because of the vomiting and diarrhoea bug.

North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust imposed a similar ban in January after patients became ill.

A trust spokesman said people visiting children or critically ill relatives would still be allowed on to wards.

Essential visits

He added: "We have temporarily suspended visiting at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle due to an ongoing norovirus outbreak on three wards.

"We appreciate people want to visit their loved ones, but by suspending visiting we can contain the outbreak faster.

"If people feel visiting is essential, such as for children or a loved one who is critically ill, then they should contact the ward in advance to arrange this."

Also known as the winter vomiting bug, norovirus is estimated to affect between 600,000 and one million people in the United Kingdom annually.