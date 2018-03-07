Image copyright Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire gutted the building, causing the roof to collapse

A fire crew had to follow a snow plough to enable them to tackle a blaze at a hilltop cafe, one of the highest in England.

Hartside Cafe, which is 1,904ft above sea level in Cumbria and was covered by deep snow, was well alight when the crew got through.

No-one was hurt but the building, at Alston Moor, was gutted. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The cafe is popular with bikers and cyclists on the coast-to-coast route.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said that appliances from the Alston, Brampton and Penrith stations were called out, with the one from Penrith following the snow plough to get access up A686.