Commercial passenger flights will run out of Carlisle Lake District Airport for the first time in 25 years, a Scottish airline has announced.

From June Loganair will offer flights to London Southend, Belfast and Dublin.

Tourism and business bosses have welcomed the move, which they say will boost the local economy.

The airport, run by the Stobart Group, is currently a base for private aircraft and flying schools and is also used by the military.

In 2017 it was allocated £4.75m by Cumbria's Local Enterprise Partnership to upgrade its terminal and runway.

Nigel Wilkinson, from the partnership, said: "The opening up of new air routes into Cumbria, providing more direct access to attractions and the county's newest UNESCO World Heritage site, is a boost for the visitor economy here."

John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle, described the news as "exciting".

He said: "Many local businesses will be able to expand as a result of these new flights and it will also encourage other businesses to choose Cumbria as a viable location.

"It will also encourage holiday makers to choose Cumbria, the Borders and the Lake District as an attractive destination as journey times will be reduced by the introduction of commercial flights."