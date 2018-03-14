Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Clockwise from top left: Derrick Cooper; James Farish; David Hadwin; Trevor Taylor

Two men accused of assaulting pupils at a residential school in South Cumbria have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Former teachers James Farish, 58, and Trevor Taylor, 75, had denied charges of assault at Underley Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale, during the 1970s and 1980s.

A Carlisle Crown Court jury is still to return verdicts on two other defendants charged with assault and child cruelty.

Former owner Derek Cooper, 77, and ex-maintenance manager David Hadwin, 71, also denied the allegations.

Prosecutors have alleged 10 boys were subjected to violence and humiliation at the school.

Resume deliberations

Mr Farish, of Oakwood, Kendal, and Mr Taylor, of Lower Park Royd Drive, Sowerby Bridge, were found not guilty, unanimously, by the jury.

The jury foreman announced that jurors had not reached any verdicts on which they were all agreed in respect of Mr Cooper, of Hillberry Green, Douglas, Isle of Man, and Mr Hadwin, of Raygarth Gardens, Kirkby Lonsdale.

Judge James Adkin asked jurors to resume deliberations on Thursday.

During the seven-week trial, the court heard allegations that pupils were assaulted to "instil fear".

Earlier in the trial, John Studley, 66, of Silverdale in Lancashire, was acquitted of one assault allegation on the direction of Judge Adkin.