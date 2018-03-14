Cumbria

Workington man charged with terrorism offences

  • 14 March 2018

A 20-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences.

Shane Fletcher is accused of possessing a document containing information of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was held following the execution of a warrant by counter-terrorism and Cumbria Police officers on Saturday.

Mr Fletcher, of Wastwater Avenue in Workington, Cumbria, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

A police spokesman said there was not believed to be any ongoing threat to the local community at the present time.

