Workington man charged with terrorism offences
A 20-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences.
Shane Fletcher is accused of possessing a document containing information of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
He was held following the execution of a warrant by counter-terrorism and Cumbria Police officers on Saturday.
Mr Fletcher, of Wastwater Avenue in Workington, Cumbria, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
A police spokesman said there was not believed to be any ongoing threat to the local community at the present time.