Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption David Hadwin was found not guilty, unanimously, by the jury

A third man has been found not guilty of using violence towards a pupil at a South Cumbria residential school.

David Hadwin, 71, denied helping two other men physically assault a boy at Underley Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale, in the early 1980s

Former teachers James Farish, 58, and Trevor Taylor, 75 were cleared on Wednesday.

Jurors are continuing deliberations on eight charges faced by former owner Derrick Cooper, 77, of Hillberry Green.

Prosecutors have alleged 10 boys were subjected to violence and humiliation at the school.

Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Clockwise from top left: Derrick Cooper, James Farish, David Hadwin, Trevor Taylor

Mr Hadwin, of Raygarth Gardens, Kirkby Lonsdale, denied a charge of assault, occasioning actual bodily harm.

In evidence heard at Carlisle Crown Court the school's former maintenance manager insisted he was not responsible for any violence.

Mr Hadwin was found not guilty unanimously by the jury.

Mr Farish, of Oakwood, Kendal, and Mr Taylor, of Lower Park Royd Drive, Sowerby Bridge, were also found not guilty unanimously by the jury.

Former Underley Hall owner Derrick Cooper, 77, of Hillberry Green, Douglas, Isle of Man, denies six actual bodily harm assault charges and also two child cruelty allegations.

Earlier in the trial, John Studley, 66, of Silverdale in Lancashire, was acquitted of one assault allegation on the direction of Judge Adkin.