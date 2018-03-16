Image caption Armed police were deployed and the shop was cordoned off as officers investigated the scene

A man who "set a shop owner alight" has admitted attacking him with a blowtorch.

Frank Robertson, 60, was initially charged with attempting to murder Vaughan Livesey, owner of PB Sports in Carlisle, last month.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Robertson went to the shop, on Wigton Road, armed with the blow torch and a machete.

He admitted causing grievous bodily harm and possessing offensive weapons. He will be sentenced on 13 April.

At the time of the attack, witnesses reported Robertson had set fire to Mr Livesey, who was seen attempting to put flames on his body out using a fire extinguisher.

The shop owner needed hospital treatment after suffering burns to his legs.

Robertson's barrister, Ian Hudson, told the court those injuries amounted to "superficial burning and blistering".

Judge James Adkin adjourned the case to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and for Mr Livesey to provide a victim statement.

Robertson, of Stainton, near Penrith, who was remanded in custody, was told he will be given a prison sentence.