Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Helvellyn is one of the Lake District's highest mountains

A man has died falling more than 200ft on to rocks from a mountain in the Lake District.

Keswick and Patterdale Mountain Rescue Teams were called at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday as a man fell at Brown Cove Crags on Helvellyn.

Strong winds meant a rescue helicopter could not winch him, and he was carried to Swirls car park on a stretcher.

The fall happened amid snowfall, ice and freezing conditions in the area on Saturday afternoon.

Team members and a passing doctor got to the man quickly but his injuries were so serious he did not survive.

'Serious challenge'

Rescue team members who were descending from the top of Nethermost also attended the scene.

The team warned of the "serious challenge" Helvellyn posed in icy weather.

"Conditions in the valley give no clue to how difficult conditions will be at 800m," a statement said.

"Snow patches have frozen to bullet hard ice, making crampons - and an ice axe - to arrest any slip or fall absolutely essential."

At 3,114ft (950m), Helvellyn is one of the Lake District's highest mountains.