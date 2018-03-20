A man has been arrested over a missing laptop wanted by police investigating the death of toddler Poppi Worthington.

The 39-year-old, from Barrow, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possessing the drug MDMA with intent to supply.

He has been questioned and released while investigations continue.

In January, a coroner ruled 13-month-old Poppi had been sexually assaulted by her father Paul Worthington, 50, before she died.

Coroner David Roberts found her death in December 2012 was caused by asphyxia.