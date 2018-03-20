Cumbria

Poppi Worthington: Man arrested over missing laptop

  • 20 March 2018

A man has been arrested over a missing laptop wanted by police investigating the death of toddler Poppi Worthington.

The 39-year-old, from Barrow, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possessing the drug MDMA with intent to supply.

He has been questioned and released while investigations continue.

In January, a coroner ruled 13-month-old Poppi had been sexually assaulted by her father Paul Worthington, 50, before she died.

Coroner David Roberts found her death in December 2012 was caused by asphyxia.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites