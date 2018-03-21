A juror who played on his mobile phone during trial deliberations has been fined £1,000.

Callum Toole, 22, was handed the punishment at Carlisle Crown Court after he admitted contempt of court.

The hearing heard how Toole was discharged from serving as a juror during a trial of defendants accused of physical abuse at a boarding school.

The 22-year-old, of Bowthorn Road, Cleator Moor, has six months to pay the fined or be jailed for 28 days.

The charge followed a complaint about jury room misconduct which was passed to Judge James Adkin.

Summing up Toole's behaviour, Judge Adkin said: "Failing to engage in the process, not handing your phone over to court staff in retirement, sitting away from the group during deliberation, playing on your phone during jury deliberation, is a blatant contempt of court.

"I am certain that your immaturity and perhaps some behaviour issues you've had in the past played a part in what could be described as the childish way you behaved in that jury room."