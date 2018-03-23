A man kept a handwritten diary with detailed instructions on how to make pipe bombs and napalm, a court has heard.

Shane Fletcher, 20, from Workington in Cumbria, is charged with collecting information useful to to a person preparing an act of terrorism.

He is said to have had a note in the diary which stated: "Humanite (sic) is cancer and therefore needs destroyed."

Mr Fletcher, of Wasewater Avenue, will go on trial in September.

Appearing via video link at the Old Bailey in London, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name.

A week-long trial has been set for 3 September in Manchester.

Mr Fletcher is due to appear for a preliminary hearing on 26 June at Manchester Crown Court.