A cyclist was killed when he was struck by a lorry in Carlisle.

Michael Seminara, from Wetheral, was cycling on the A689 at Cargo when the crash happened at about 10:00 BST on Thursday.

The road was closed for five hours while an investigation into the collision was carried out.

Mr Seminara's family said the 71-year-old had been out on a regular outing riding with friends when the crash happened.