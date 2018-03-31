Wetheral cyclist killed in crash with lorry
- 31 March 2018
A cyclist was killed when he was struck by a lorry in Carlisle.
Michael Seminara, from Wetheral, was cycling on the A689 at Cargo when the crash happened at about 10:00 BST on Thursday.
The road was closed for five hours while an investigation into the collision was carried out.
Mr Seminara's family said the 71-year-old had been out on a regular outing riding with friends when the crash happened.