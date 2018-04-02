Image caption The blaze caused the partial collapse of the terraced property

Two people unaccounted for after a fire at a house in a small village in Cumbria have been confirmed as dead.

The blaze broke out at about 02:00 BST on Sunday at a terraced property in Knock, near Appleby-in-Westmorland.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said one person managed to escape before part of the building collapsed.

Those who died have not yet been officially identified, and an investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.

Sean Hevey, station manager with Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, said: "There was partial collapse of the building which hampered our rescue activities

"We worked to make it safe to go in and complete the search for the missing people.

"We are now at the scene with Cumbria Police to try to establish the cause of the fire."