Image caption An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way

Two people who died in a Cumbria house fire have been described as a "lovely young couple" by friends.

Jill Harrison, 22, and Danny Earl, 25, died in the fire at their home in Knock, near Appleby, early on Sunday.

Cumbria Police said a third person managed to escape before the property partially collapsed.

Appleby Cricket Club, where Mr Earl was a player, said: "Two relatively young adults have been taken away and it's devastating."

A force spokesman said both sets of families had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

'Hard for everyone'

Club chairman Phil Cook added: "We would like right from the start to express our deepest condolences to both families. It is a devastating blow.

"We are offering what support we can to both families.

"Danny was an effervescent character who loved life.

"The community is shocked. It's just hard for everyone.

"They made a lovely young couple. Jill always had a ready smile. They were two well suited people."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.