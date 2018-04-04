Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Timothy Harkness was described as a "loving father" by his family

A man has been arrested over the death of a driver who was killed when two lorries collided in Cumbria.

Timothy Harkness, 72, from Carlisle was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash on the A66 near Penrith early on Tuesday.

His family described him as "a loving husband, father and grandfather".

Cumbria Police said a man, 22, from South Yorkshire had been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

The A66 between Kirkby Thore and Crackenthorpe, was closed in both directions after the crash investigators access to the scene.

No-one else was hurt in the collision.