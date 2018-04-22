Image caption Wastwater is three miles long

A man has died after apparently getting into difficulties while diving in England's deepest lake.

A search was launched after the man, in his 60's, failed to surface while diving in Wastwater in the Lake District on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services, including mountain rescue volunteers and a coastguard team were brought in to help recover the man, believed to be from Lancashire.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A Cumbria force spokeswoman said the man's family had been informed.

'Extensive efforts'

A spokesman for Wasdale Mountain Rescue Service said: "The team was called for a diver who had got into difficulties in Wastwater.

"The diver was brought to the surface by other divers and then taken to the lake shore in the team's boat.

"A large multi-agency group had assembled on the lake shore including ambulance and air ambulance crews and extensive efforts were made to revive the diver.

"Unfortunately they were unsuccessful.

"Our thoughts are with the diver's family and friends."

Wastwater, situated near Scafell Pike, is three miles (4.8km) long and 260ft (80m) deep. It is owned by the National Trust.