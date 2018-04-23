Image copyright Twitter Image caption Matt Campbell on the right was running his second marathon in two weeks

A Masterchef semi-finalist has died after collapsing during the London Marathon, it has been confirmed.

Matt Campbell, 29, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark and died later in hospital.

He appeared on the BBC's Masterchef: The Professionals in December 2017, and had been running the race - the hottest on record - for his father who died 18 months ago.

Mr Campbell posted on Twitter that it was his second marathon in a fortnight.

The Kendal chef was running the race for The Brathay Trust in honour of his father Martin.

His target of £2,500 for the Trust which helps vulnerable children and young people, stands at more than £7,000.

On 8 April Mr Campbell completed the ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon.

Helen Hokin, who was Mr Campbell's PR consultant, said: "He was a lovely, kind-hearted and down-to-earth man. I believe he was poised to become the next great innovator in British food.

"He was in the middle of a roadshow tour and he had such a way with inspiring young chefs. This is so sad."

Mr Campbell began his career working in Mitchelin-starred restaurants after finishing second in the BBC's Young Chef of the Year aged 20 in 2009.

According to his website he left the UK for the French Alps and worked in private villas and "award-winning luxury" ski chalets.

He returned to the UK, last year and entered Masterchef: The Professionals.

Image copyright Masterchef Image caption Matt Campbell was a semi-finalist on BBC's Masterchef: the Professionals in 2017

According to his Justgiving page, he only completed his first ever marathon with his late father Martin and brother Josh in 2016.

Speaking of his father he said: "The past year and a half have been the toughest of my life but his spirit and energy live on in me.

"He was the most inspirational man in my life and was the one who said: 'go on, why don't you give it a go? I know you can do it' and entered me into my first marathon."

Food journalist Jay Rayner has tweeted his condolences:

Awful news. I presented Matt with an award for outstanding achievement at last month's Cumbria Life Food and Drink Awards. He was clever and, as my colleague @gracedent said in @obsefood only yesterday, hugely creative and innovative. My thoughts are with his family. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 23, 2018

Restaurant critic Grace Dent has also paid tribute: