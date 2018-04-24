Image copyright Twitter Image caption Matt Campbell on the right was running his second marathon in two weeks

Donations to a sponsorship fund set up by a MasterChef semi-finalist who died in Sunday's London Marathon have topped £80,000.

Matt Campbell, 29, from Kendal in Cumbria, collapsed near the 22 mile mark and died later in hospital.

He was running in memory of his late father and hoped to raise just £2,500 for the Cumbria-based Brathay Trust.

But earlier, a total of £80,100 had been raised from more than 5,700 separate donations.

Image copyright Masterchef Image caption Matt Campbell was described as one of Britain's most exciting young chefs

Mr Campbell appeared on the BBC's MasterChef: The Professionals in December 2017 and reached the semi-finals.

Hundreds of social media tributes have been paid to the chef, described as "lovely and kind-hearted" by family and friends.

Mr Campbell began his career working in Michelin-starred restaurants after finishing second in the BBC's Young Chef of the Year aged 20 in 2009.

A spokesman for the Brathay Trust, which works with vulnerable young people, said: "He was a real creative chef and one of the things he was very keen on doing was sharing that knowledge with young chefs who wanted to get involved in the industry.

"He was such a great athlete and also a wonderful supporter of Brathay."